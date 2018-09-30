Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Takes seat Sunday

Devers is not in Sunday's lineup against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Devers started the last nine games and slashed .270/.341/.649 with four home runs in 41 plate appearances, but will remain on the bench for the regular season finale. Eduardo Nunez will start at third base and base sixth Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories