Devers went 3-for-4 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Boston had nine hits in the game, though Devers was the only Red Sox hitter with multiple hits. The third baseman had struggled to hit for much of an average in the first half of the campaign, but he batted .354 (29-for-82) in July to lift his season slash line to .266/.333/.519. He's added 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 57 runs scored and two stolen bases over 100 contests as one of Boston's most reliable players.