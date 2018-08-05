Red Sox's Rafael Devers: To begin rehab stint Monday
Devers (hamstring) will play for Short Season Lowell on Monday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Devers is eligible to return from the disabled list Wednesday, so he's expected to get a few minor-league starts prior to being activated. If all goes well, expect the 21-year-old third baseman to come off the shelf after missing the minimum.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains on pace for quick return•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hoping for brief absence•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially moved to DL•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Likely headed to DL•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: DL likely, says Cora•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Leaves with lower-body injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...