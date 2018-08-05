Red Sox's Rafael Devers: To begin rehab stint Monday

Devers (hamstring) will play for Short Season Lowell on Monday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Devers is eligible to return from the disabled list Wednesday, so he's expected to get a few minor-league starts prior to being activated. If all goes well, expect the 21-year-old third baseman to come off the shelf after missing the minimum.

