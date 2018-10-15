Red Sox's Rafael Devers: To come off bench in Game 3
Devers will revert to a bench role for Game 3 against the Astros on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Devers drew the start at the hot corner in Sunday's victory, but he'll head back to the bench with Eduardo Nunez expected to take over at third base. Devers is 4-for-10 with a walk, two RBI and four runs scored through three games this postseason. He'll certainly be an option to pinch hit in the later innings.
