The Red Sox selected Tapia's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Tapia won the team's final outfield spot. He'll have to perform in order to avoid being replaced by Jarren Duran.
More News
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Earns final roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: May not make Opening Day roster•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Having strong spring•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Has opt-out clause in his contract•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Catches on with Red Sox•
-
Raimel Tapia: Non-tendered by Jays•