Tapia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

After starting in four of the past five games and going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 9-8 loss, Tapia will retreat to the bench. Despite the recent uptick in playing time, Tapia still looks like the Red Sox's fourth outfielder now that all of Alex Verdugo, Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran are all available.