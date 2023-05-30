site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-raimel-tapia-batting-leadoff-877392 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Batting leadoff
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tapia is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday versus the Reds, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Tapia will fill in for Alex Verdugo in both spots while the latter receives some rest. In 35 contests this season, Tapia sports a .659 OPS with one home run and five stolen bases.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read