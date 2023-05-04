Tapia is starting in right field and batting leadoff for the Red Sox on Thursday versus the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Tapia is taking Alex Verdugo's spot in right field and in the leadoff spot. The veteran outfielder has just a .690 OPS across 19 games so far this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Losing work to Duran•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Gets leadoff nod Monday•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Gets nod in center vs. righty•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Out Monday, could replace Duvall•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Homers off bench in victory•
-
Red Sox's Raimel Tapia: Makes first start•