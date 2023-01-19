Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tapia will receive an invitation to major-league spring training, where he stands a good chance to win a reserve spot. He was a semi-regular last season with the Blue Jays, putting up a .265/.292/.380 batting line with seven homers and eight steals over 128 games. Tapia can handle all three outfield spots and his presence, along with the signing of Adam Duvall, would seem to point to Jarren Duran beginning the season back at Triple-A Worcester.