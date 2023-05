Tapia went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tapia's second-inning single plated Connor Wong, which turned out to be the winning run. In between appearances as a pinch hitter, defensive replacement and mid-game replacement, Tapia has hit safely in 11 consecutive starts, going 14-for-43 (.325). He started in center field Friday and could steal at-bats from the slumping Jarren Duran (0-for-19).