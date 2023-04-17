Tapia will start in right field and bat leadoff Monday against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The lefty-hitting Tapia is back in the lineup after he was stuck on the bench in each of the past four games while Boston opposed left-handed starting pitchers on every occasion. Though he likely won't play right field or handle leadoff duties with any sort of regularity -- Alex Verdugo, who is resting Monday, typically handles both of those roles -- Tapia could end up settling into the strong side of a platoon in center field while Adam Duvall (wrist) is out indefinitely. Tapia will face competition for that job from the lefty-hitting Jarren Duran, while right-handers Rob Refsnyder and Enrique Hernandez represent the short-side platoon options.