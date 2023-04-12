Tapia will start in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Since Adam Duvall fractured his wrist Sunday, Rob Refsnyder picked up both of the starts in center field in the first two games of the series in Tampa, but the Rays brought left-handed starters to the hill for both of those contests. With a righty (Taj Bradley) on the mound for Tampa Bay on Wednesday, however, the lefty-hitting Tapia will draw into the starting nine for just the second time all season. Tapia looks like he could handle the larger side of a platoon with Refsnyder in center field while Duvall is out indefinitely.