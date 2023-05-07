Tapia will start in left field and bat third in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. The backup outfielder will make a fourth consecutive start.

Tapia twice filled in for ailing right fielder Alex Verdugo (illness) and gave left fielder Masataka Yoshida a rest Saturday, when Verdugo returned to action. Boston manager Alex Cora is hoping to take advantage of Tapia's productive run as a starter. He had three hits, two walks, a double, three steals and five runs scored over the last three games.