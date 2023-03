Tapia has an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Red Sox which he can exercise if he's not added to the 40-man roster before Opening Day, Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com reports.

Tapia has a decent chance to head north with the Red Sox, but if he doesn't he shouldn't have trouble latching on elsewhere. The veteran outfielder played in 128 games last season with the Blue Jays, posting a .672 OPS.