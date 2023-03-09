Tapia went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's spring game against Puerto Rico.
Tapia is well known to the Red Sox, who watched him post a .290/.318/.516 line with three home runs and 17 RBI against them over 15 games last season when he played for the Blue Jays. He's showing those same skills in a Boston uniform now, going 7-for-17 with a 1.294 OPS over 17 Grapefruit League games. "He'll put the ball in play," manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "He's got some juice too. He's a smart hitter, hunting for certain pitches and putting a good swing on it." Tapia has an opt-out clause, which could be a factor in deciding who makes the Opening Day roster. He's in the mix with Rob Refsnyder and Jarren Duran, who has minor-league options, for a final outfield spot.