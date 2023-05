Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Tapia went 3-for-12 with a walk and an RBI while starting in each of Boston's last three games, but he'll be back on the bench for the series finale. While all of Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo are available for the Red Sox, Tapia's playing time will likely be somewhat sporadic while he serves as the team's fourth outfielder.