Tapia came off the bench and launched a two-run homer in Saturday's blowout win over the Tigers.
The homer came with a position player pitching for the Tigers, as Zack McKinstry gave up the two-run blast to the outfielder. It's the first homer of the season for Tapia, and the first as a member of the Red Sox after signing with the team over the winter.
