Tapia remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Baltimore, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Tapia appeared to be a potential candidate to see regular starts against right-handed pitching in the wake of Adam Duvall fracturing his wrist April 9, but Jarren Duran has instead taken claim of a strong-side platoon role in center field following his April 17 call-up. Duran will remain in the lineup Monday for his seventh start in eight games, while Tapia has started just twice during that stretch.