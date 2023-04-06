Tapia started in center field and went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Tapia made his first start of the season, filling in for the uber-hot Adam Duvall in center. Tapia's been used mainly as a pinch hitter early and remains a fourth outfielder for now. The former Rockie and Blue Jay is 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored.
