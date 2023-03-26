Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted that Tapia is not a lock to make the Opening Day roster, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

"We're still working on stuff," Cora said. "He's done everything possible. But we've got guys that they are good players too. So we'll make decisions when we have to make them." Tapia was signed as non-roster invite in January, and the outfielder has an opt-out clause in his contract if he's not added to the 40-man roster before Opening Day. Tapia has put himself into strong position to be a member of the Boston bench after a good showing in Florida, but the final decision isn't likely to come until Thursday at this point.