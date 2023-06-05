The Red Sox designated Tapia for assignment Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Tapia already seemed like a candidate to lose his roster spot later this week when Adam Duvall (wrist) likely returns from the 60-day injured list Friday, but the Red Sox ended up moving on from Tapia a few days early to make room for infielder Christian Arroyo, who was reinstated from the 10-day IL ahead of Monday's game versus the Rays. The 29-year-old Tapia has hit .264/.333/.368 with one home run and six stolen bases this season. Under contract on a modest one-year, $2 million deal, Tapia could be claimed off waivers if another team views him as a quality fourth or fifth outfielder.