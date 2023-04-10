Tapia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Though his absence from the starting nine comes as no surprise with the Rays starting a lefty opener (Jalen Beeks) and having another southpaw (Josh Fleming) follow him as a primary pitcher, the lefty-hitting Tapia could have a path to primary duties in center field in the short term after Adam Duvall (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. The righty-hitting Rob Refsnyder will man center field Monday and should at least continue to fill the short side of a platoon at the position.