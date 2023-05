Tapia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Tapia was on the front end of a double steal in the second inning before scoring on Emmanuel Valdez's home run. While he's hit safely in nine of his last 12 contests, Tapia doesn't have a multi-hit effort in May. He's up to a .246/.313/.344 slash line with a home run, seven RBI, 11 runs scored and five steals through 67 plate appearances this season. He remains in a reserve role in Boston's outfield.