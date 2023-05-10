Tapia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Tapia concluded the past weekend with his fourth consecutive start in the corner outfield, but he's moved back to the bench for both of Boston's first two games with Atlanta. Though he's currently sitting on a five-game hitting streak and has made an impact as a baserunner lately, Tapia is expected to remain on the bench more often than not with Jarren Duran having established himself as a regular in the outfield alongside Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo.