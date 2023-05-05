Tapia went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Tapia has logged all three of his steals this season in three games in May. The outfielder has gone 4-for-12 (.333) with two doubles over his last four contests. He'll need to keep up this improved hitting to start clawing back some playing time -- he filled in for Alex Verdugo (illness) in Thursday's game, so there's not a long-term path to playing time opening up yet. Tapia is batting .235 with a .716 OPS, one home run, three steals, five RBI and eight runs scored through 39 plate appearances.