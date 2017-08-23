Play

Davis was traded to the Red Sox in exchange for minor-league outfielder Rafael Rincones, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Jackie Bradley (thumb) is on the shelf with a thumb issue, so the Red Sox decided to bring in Davis to man center field in his absence. Davis has stepped it up recently after a slow start to the season, slashing .303/.361/.487 with 11 steals in 30 games since the All-Star break. He'll likely return to the bench when Bradley returns from the DL, but he'll still offer speed and a veteran bat off the bench for the Red Sox. The hope is that Davis will join the team in Cleveland on Thursday.

