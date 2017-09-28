Red Sox's Rajai Davis: Fills in for Betts
Davis started in right field Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.
Davis filled in for the injured Mookie Betts (wrist) on Wednesday after Chris Young started in right Tuesday night. Betts was available as a pinch hitter Wednesday, suggesting a return to the lineup is imminent. Until Betts is ready, you can expect Davis to start against right-handers and Young against lefties. The Red Sox will face Houston right-hander Brad Peacock on Thursday, so it could be a night for Davis.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rajai Davis: Swipes first two bags with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Rajai Davis: Dished to Red Sox•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Lone bright spot in blowout loss•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Returns to bench following four-hit game•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...