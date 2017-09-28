Davis started in right field Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Davis filled in for the injured Mookie Betts (wrist) on Wednesday after Chris Young started in right Tuesday night. Betts was available as a pinch hitter Wednesday, suggesting a return to the lineup is imminent. Until Betts is ready, you can expect Davis to start against right-handers and Young against lefties. The Red Sox will face Houston right-hander Brad Peacock on Thursday, so it could be a night for Davis.