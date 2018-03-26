Red Sox's Ramon Flores: Sent to Red Sox
Flores was traded to the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Flores will serve as organizational outfield depth for the Red Sox. The 26-year-old has appeared in 119 games in the majors over the past three seasons, most notably a 104-game stint with the Brewers in 2016, but has struggled to a .204/.281/.256 slash-line across 331 plate appearances during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ramon Flores: Reassigned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ramon Flores: Joins Diamondbacks on minors deal•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Clears waivers, outrighted to minors•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.