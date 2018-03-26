Flores was traded to the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Flores will serve as organizational outfield depth for the Red Sox. The 26-year-old has appeared in 119 games in the majors over the past three seasons, most notably a 104-game stint with the Brewers in 2016, but has struggled to a .204/.281/.256 slash-line across 331 plate appearances during that stretch.