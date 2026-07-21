Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Clear of major setback

The Red Sox want to give Suarez (groin), who will not start Tuesday against the Orioles as previously scheduled, at least one more day before reinstating him from the injured list after pushing himself pretty hard over the past few days, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eduardo Rivera is instead taking the mound Tuesday for Boston. Suarez has been on the shelf since sustaining the left groin strain July 5 in Anaheim, and he was set to rejoin the big-league rotation without a rehab assignment. The left-hander still seems like an option to pitch in Wednesday's series finale, though his status is a bit up in the air until the team provides a more concrete update.