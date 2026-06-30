Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Fans eight in fourth win

Suarez (4-3) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 6-3 win over the Nationals. He struck out eight.

Suarez surrendered a leadoff homer to James Wood but settled in over the middle innings before allowing a two-run double to CJ Abrams in the sixth frame, though the southpaw still was credited with a quality start and the win. Monday capped off a stellar June, during which Suarez posted a 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 30 innings (five starts). The 30-year-old will take a 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 92:26 K:BB across 104 innings (18 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Angels.