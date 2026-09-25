Suarez (8-5) took the loss Thursday against Cleveland, striking out five while allowing one run on three hits and one walk in five innings.

The lone blemish came in the second inning, when Angel Martinez took Suarez yard for a solo homer. The southpaw still looked sharp for the most part in what was effectively a tune-up start ahead of the postseason, and he's now worked at least five innings while yielding fewer than two runs in four straight outings. His regular season ends with a strong 3.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 140:46 K:BB over 148.1 innings in his debut season with the Red Sox.