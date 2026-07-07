Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Hopeful of avoiding injured list

The Red Sox "remain hopeful" Suarez (adductor) can avoid the 15-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Suarez was forced from Sunday's outing against the Angels in the third inning due to left adductor tightness. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday, at which point the Red Sox will have a better idea as to whether Suarez can make his next start which is tentatively lined up for Saturday against the Mets. With the All-Star break looming, the Red Sox could play it safe and hold Suarez out. Suarez made the All-Star team, but there's a good chance he will need a replacement.