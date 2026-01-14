The Red Sox signed Suarez to a five-year, $130 million contract Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

After watching Alex Bregman walk out the door, the Red Sox have pivoted to further bolstering their rotation with Suarez. The left-hander has never thrown more than 157.1 innings in a regular season, but Suarez boasts a 3.25 ERA over 143 regular-season appearances since the beginning of the 2021 campaign. Suarez also has an excellent postseason track record, having collected a 1.48 ERA and 44:13 K:BB across 42.2 frames.