Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Lifted with possible leg injury

Suarez was pulled from Sunday's game against the Angels in the third inning after "shaking his leg and grimacing" following an infield single, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Suarez appeared to get hurt after throwing a pitch that was knocked by Jo Adell for an infield single. The left-handed hurler took a small hop toward the batted ball and seemed to land awkwardly. Suarez subsequently threw a warm-up pitch, and he then came out of the contest. The recently anointed All-Star tossed 2.2 innings in the outing, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters. Boston will presumably provide details about Suarez's injury after he's evaluated.