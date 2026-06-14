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Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Punches out seven in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Suarez took a no-decision Saturday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Suarez gave the Red Sox five strong innings while keeping the ball in the yard Saturday. The 30-year-old southpaw has tossed at least five innings in four consecutive starts, and he's also served up just a pair of home runs since the start of April after surrendering two long balls in his season debut. Suarez will take a strong 3.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 70:21 K:BB across 70 innings into his next scheduled outing at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

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