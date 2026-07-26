Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Reinstated for Sunday's start

The Red Sox activated Suarez (groin/illness) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The left-hander was originally poised to come off the injured list to pitch against Baltimore in the middle of last week, but an illness pushed back his return a few days. Now fully recovered from the ailment and the groin strain, Suarez is ready to go and will make his first big-league appearance since July 5. Prior to that injury-shortened outing, the 30-year-old was in top form in his previous five starts with a 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB over 30 innings.