Red Sox's Raymond Burgos: Demotion on tap

The Red Sox are expected option Burgos to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

After being called up from Triple-A on Friday, Burgos will head back to Worcester after two appearances with the big-league club. The 27-year-old pitched a scoreless three innings with two strikeouts in Friday's 13-1 win over the Athletics en route to earning a save, then mopped up for three innings in Saturday's 7-3 loss while giving up a pair of solo home runs. The Red Sox will make the transaction official prior to Sunday's series finale and will presumably call up a fresh bullpen arm in a corresponding move.