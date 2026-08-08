Red Sox's Raymond Burgos: Optioned to Worcester

Boston optioned Burgos to Triple-A Worcester after Saturday's matchup with the Athletics, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

After being called up Friday, Burgos will head back to Worcester after two appearances with the big-league club. The 27-year-old pitched a scoreless three innings with two strikeouts on Friday against the A's en route to his first major league save. The southpaw recorded another three frames Saturday, allowing two runs while striking out two. Boston has yet to announce a corresponding move.