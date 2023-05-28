McGuire went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 win over Arizona.
The Red Sox played small ball, as McGuire laid down a one-out bunt that plated Triston Casas from third base for the game-winning run. The backup catcher is going through a tough stretch, batting .136 (3-for-22) with a 39.1 K% over the last nine games. Despite the downturn, McGuire maintains a respectable .286 average for the season.
