McGuire was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins due to a right oblique strain, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Still no word on the severity of McGuire's injury, but manager Alex Cora said a stint on the injured list is likely, per Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican. With McGuire presumably set to miss multiple weeks, the Red Sox could select Caleb Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester to temporarily serve as Connor Wong's backup.