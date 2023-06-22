McGuire was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins with an apparent injury, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
McGuire appeared to suffer a hand injury during a swing in the sixth inning and was immediately removed from the game, looking to be in a lot of pain. The Red Sox should provide an update on his status shortly, but early signs are not reassuring. Connor Wong entered the game to replace McGuire.
