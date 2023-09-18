McGuire is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

He'll give way to Connor Wong behind the dish as Boston opens a three-game set in Texas. McGuire and Wong have been splitting work at catcher in relatively equitable fashion thus far in September, with the former getting seven starts to the latter's 10. With a .154/.241/.231 slash line so far this month, McGuire hasn't made a compelling case to push for a larger share of the playing time.