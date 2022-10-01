site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Heads to bench Saturday
McGuire isn't starting Saturday against Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
McGuire has alternated starts behind the plate recently and will get a breather for Saturday's matchup. Connor Wong is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
