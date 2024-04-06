Share Video

Link copied!

McGuire went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

McGuire started for the fourth time in the last five games which is a surprising development. Connor Wong was the presumed primary catcher, but he's made just three starts. McGuire is 6-for-19 with two extra-base hits and three RBI over seven appearances.

More News