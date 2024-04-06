McGuire went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels.
McGuire started for the fourth time in the last five games which is a surprising development. Connor Wong was the presumed primary catcher, but he's made just three starts. McGuire is 6-for-19 with two extra-base hits and three RBI over seven appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Making another start•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Scratched with illness•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Avoids arbitration with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Was available Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Suffers bruised thumb•