McGuire is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The lefty-hitting McGuire will sit for the fifth time in seven games, with three absences coming against lefty pitchers and two coming against righties. McGuire has posted an .819 OPS over a small sample of 14 plate appearances, but his inability to control the run game appears to be the major reason why manager Alex Cora has favored Connor Wong as Boston's top backstop. Despite being behind the plate just 36 innings on the season, McGuire has allowed an MLB-leading 14 steals and has yet to throw out a baserunner.