McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The lefty-hitting McGuire will take a seat against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and looks to have moved into a pure No. 2 role at catcher behind the righty-hitting Connor Wong, after McGuire had previously been occupying the strong side of a platoon. McGuire is on the bench for the third game in a row and for the second straight day against a right-hander, with the downturn in playing time coming while he's batted just .167 over his last nine games.