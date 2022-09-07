site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Not starting Wednesday
McGuire isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
McGuire went 1-for-2 with a run and a walk Tuesday against Tampa Bay but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Connor Wong is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
