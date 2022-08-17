McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

McGuire will check in behind the plate for the second day in a row and appears to have at least worked his way into a timeshare at catcher with Kevin Plawecki. Since arriving at the Aug. 2 trade deadline in a deal with the White Sox, McGuire has been a pleasant surprise as a hitter with a .409 average through his first 22 at-bats with Boston, but he'll bring most of his value on the defensive end moving forward.