Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that McGuire will be activated from the 10-day injured list at some point during the team's series in Seattle to begin the week, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

McGuire made the trip with the Red Sox to Seattle after he spent the past weekend at Triple-A Worcester, with whom he went 2-for-10 with a double and a walk during his three-game rehab assignment. Cora indicated everything went well for McGuire on the rehab assignment, but the Red Sox's decision not to activate him Monday may have been designed to give the team as much roster flexibility as possible leading into Tuesday's deadline. Assuming McGuire is reinstated Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll unseat Jorge Alfaro as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Connor Wong.