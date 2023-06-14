McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Though he'll give way to Connor Wong behind the dish, McGuire may be pushing his way into a timeshare at catcher. McGuire had started in three of the past four games and four of the past six, going 2-for-14 with a pair of doubles and two walks during that stretch.
